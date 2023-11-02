Safety fears trigger Derby NHS mental health ward inspection

Concerns about conditions on a psychiatric ward in Derby triggered an inspection to ensure patients were being properly cared for.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) officials carried out an unannounced visit to ward 35 of the Radbourne Unit at the Royal Derby Hospital. It was prompted by concerns Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was not meeting legal requirements on the ward.The care watchdog said it had been contacted by a Mental Health Act reviewer who was concerned patients on the wards did not know their rights and that incidents were not being reported and followed up appropriately,

The reviewer also told the CQC patients were not able to store personal possessions securely, risks to them were not being assessed and care planning was not in place. Inspectors found managers did not ensure staff and patients got appropriate support following serious incidents

They said the ward, which has 20 beds for acute female psychiatric patients "was not safe, clean, well-furnished or fit for purpose". They found damaged electrical items including an unattended heater and "ligature points" in a dining area and recreation room where patients might be able to hang themselves.

A CQC report, published on Thursday, said: "Due to the seriousness of the concerns following our site visit, in September 2023 we used our powers under Section 31 of the Health and Social Care Act, to request assurances to ensure the ward was safe, patients received the right care and treatment and appropriate measures were in place to monitor these changes."The report added: "The trust responded immediately and put appropriate measures in place with a detailed action plan.

