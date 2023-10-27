Safe-Sleeper: Affordable system to keep vulnerable and elderly safe in their own beds in a dignified manner

Two sisters who were horrified when their elderly grandmother was hurt in a preventable fall have designed a product which could not only avoid injury but save the NHS a fortune. The Yorkshire pair have designed and secured a protected patent for the Safe-Sleeper. It’s a humane and dignified way to keep anyone at risk of falling out of bed safe, and at an affordable price.

” Years on, their nan is still safely at home, where she and her family want her to be; the sisters believe the Safe-Sleeper will not only keep other families together for longer, but will also be a huge safety feature in hospitals and care homes. They believe that by using their innovative design, the number of falls will reduce drastically, saving money on rehab and physio and reducing the risk of hospital acquired infections, saving the NHS money on many levels.

