Sadler's Wells Dance Company Warns Audience About Sound of Actors Eating

First, we were warned about nudity and sex when we went to the theatre. Then it was violence. These days, it might be racism or politically incorrect language. But now Sadler’s Wells, Britain’s most famous dance company , is going a stage further and warning audiences about...
the sound of actors eating! Would-be buyers of tickets for the two performances of OUT at London’s Lilian Baylis Studio this month are told: ‘The performance contains sounds of people eating so those with misophonia* might find some parts uncomfortable.’ And the dangers don’t end there. Potential customers are also warned: ‘This production involves oranges and may not be suitable for those with citrus allergies.’ OUT is described as an ‘award-winning duet that defiantly challenges homophobia and transphobia across our communities’ A spokesman for Allergy UK confirmed that, while uncommon, people can suffer a reaction to oranges from airborne particle
