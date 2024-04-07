Sadler's Wells Dance Company Warns Audience About Sound of Actors Eating

First, we were warned about nudity and sex when we went to the theatre. Then it was violence. These days, it might be racism or politically incorrect language. But now Sadler’s Wells, Britain’s most famous dance company , is going a stage further and warning audiences about...

the sound of actors eating! Would-be buyers of tickets for the two performances of OUT at London’s Lilian Baylis Studio this month are told: ‘The performance contains sounds of people eating so those with misophonia* might find some parts uncomfortable.’ And the dangers don’t end there. Potential customers are also warned: ‘This production involves oranges and may not be suitable for those with citrus allergies.’ OUT is described as an ‘award-winning duet that defiantly challenges homophobia and transphobia across our communities’ A spokesman for Allergy UK confirmed that, while uncommon, people can suffer a reaction to oranges from airborne particle

Sadler's Wells Dance Company Warning Audience Actors Eating Sound Performance Oranges Citrus Allergies

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World-renowned São Paulo Dance Company bring the passion of BrazilThe dancers somersault, sway and tumble their way across the stage during the 'primal and visceral' show

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Wayne McGregor’s new work merges genetic code, AI and choreographyCompany Wayne McGregor has collaborated with Google Arts & Culture Lab on a series of works, ‘Autobiography (v95 and v96)’, at Sadler’s Wells (12 – 13 March 2024)

Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »

Britain's Got Talent winners now from dance troupe success to health battleAccording to ITV, Britain's Got Talent will be back very soon - with lots of hilarious and moving acts guaranteed to take to the stage but where are the previous winners now?

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Dance competition that started with just 6 entries wows 1,600 at packed-out hall'The first event was 10 years ago and was held at Fearns, as was, and we only had 70-80 in the audience'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Award-winning dance troupe to stage train station spectacularIt will be the second time the DanceSyndrome team have taken over the station

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

This Morning’s Gino D’Acampo is ‘living the single life’ & only speaks to wife for ‘20 mins a day’ despite...Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo shocks supermarket shoppers by grabbing them for a dance

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »