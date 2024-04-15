Sadiq Khan pledges to end rough sleeping in London by 2030

Sadiq Khan has pledged to wipe out rough sleeping in the capital by 2030 if he is re-elected as mayor Sadiq Khan promised to “condemn the scandal of rough sleeping to history”, should he be re-elected on May 2.
Mr Khan told the PA news agency: “Rough sleeping across the country has more than doubled since 2010 and a big factor is Government policy. In a speech at St John’s Church, Waterloo, Mr Khan said: “A vote for Labour on May 2 is a vote to end the indignity, fear and isolation felt by those forced to endure a life on the street once and for all.”Mayor of London Sadiq Khan outlined spending plans
The mayor was hopeful that a Labour government would help deliver the widespread improvements, telling PA: “Let me be quite clear – for us to end rough sleeping for good by the end of this decade will also need a Labour government.”
Sadiq Khan Rough Sleeping Homelessness London Mayor
