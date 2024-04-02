Sadiq Khan on Course for Landslide Re-election as London Mayor

Sadiq Khan is on course for a landslide re-election and unprecedented third term as Mayor, according to a new poll for ITV News, London. The poll of 1,019 Londoners by Survation revealed the incumbent Labour mayor on 44% of the vote, with his Conservative rival, Susan Hall, on 26% - eighteen points behind.The Liberal Democrats’ Rob Blackie, and Zoe Garbett, the Green Party candidate, are level on 7%, with Reform UK’s Howard Cox on 5%.

If those results are replicated in the Mayoral Election on 2nd May, Mr Khan will become the first mayor in history to be elected for a third time in office at City Hall. The May election will be held using the first-past-the-post system for the first time, meaning voters will no longer be able to vote for a second preference candidate. Mr Khan also leads Ms Hall across all age brackets – except for voters aged 65+, where the Conservative has a 30-point lea

