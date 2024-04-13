Sacked Police Officer Crashes into Hare While Speeding with Emergency Lights

A sacked police officer has been branded a "public disgrace" for using his emergency lights to race back from work, crashing into a hare and damaging his car in the process. Ryan Lee was sacked by Nottinghamshire Police last month after reaching speeds of up to 101mph and having his blue lights on while travelling to Worksop police station last year - despite having no policing reason to do so.
On Friday, April 12, Lee appeared at Sheffield Crown Court to learn if he would be jailed for the same incident on April 26, 2023, which killed the wild animal and caused more than £2,000 worth of damage to the patrol car. Lee, of Hollindale Drive, Frecheville, Sheffield, previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared at the court on February 27. Aaron Dinnes, prosecuting, said Lee, 27, had for "no apparent reason" turned on his blue lights before travelling at speed down the A617 and the A614. "Other vehicles diligently pulled to the side of the road believing it was an emergency," Mr Dinnes said. Poll: How worried are you about Nottingham City's Council budget proposals? After striking the rodent while shooting down mainly single carriage roads he switched off the lights and slowed down for the rest of the way, the court heard. The damage to the vehicle was extensive, Mr Dinnes said. The prosecutor added: "He could not provide any rationale for driving that way other than he wanted to get home quickly to his pregnant partner
