Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Divorce Announcement Branded 'Weird' by Fans

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher 's divorce announcement has been branded 'weird' by fans online. The actor and actress, who have three children together, revealed that they filed to end their marriage at the end of last year, after 20 years together. They met in 2001 and got engaged in 2024, before getting married in March 2010, in an extremely private ceremony in Paris. Speaking about starting their relationship, Sacha previously said: 'She was hilarious.

We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party.' In The New York Times interview, he added: 'I knew instantly. I don't know if she did.' Sharing the news by posting a picture of themselves wearing tennis whites on Instagram, they wrote: 'After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

