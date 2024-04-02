Ryanair's Strict Rules on Checked-In Luggage

If you fly with budget airlines then you'll know that they are incredibly strict with their hand luggage allowances. But Ryanair also has strict rules in places when it comes to checked-in luggage - with one mistake that could see holidaymakers being denied boarding all together. Passengers can carry a small personal bag free of charge on any Ryanair flight, but it must fit under the seat in front of you and measure no bigger than 40 x 20 x 25cm, like this £11.99 holdall from Amazon.

Travellers can also upgrade to a large 10kg cabin bag up to up to 55 x 50 x 20cm, such as the half-price Prestwick Cabin Bag from luxury suitcase brand Antler, which is now £85. Or if you are going on a longer trip or are known to over pack, you can also opt to add a checked-in suitcase. Ryanair states that checked-in bags can weigh no more than 10kg or 20kg, depending on the option you've booked, and must be dropped off at the airport check-in desk before securit

