Ryanair's 40-Minute Rule Could Cost Passengers £100

Ryanair has a 40-minute rule that could see passengers forking out an extra £100. It's common knowledge among travellers that arriving at the airport well ahead of your flight's departure time is a wise move, given the potential for check-in delays and security queues. The general guideline suggests getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight is scheduled to take off, but some risk-takers opt to arrive less than an hour prior.

However, if you're planning to fly with Ryanair, it's advisable not to cut it too close. The airline has a policy, which might be unknown to many, that allows them to impose a 'missed departure fee' of £100 per person on passengers who show up at the airport less than 40 minutes before their flight. Those arriving up to an hour before the flight's departure time may also face charge

