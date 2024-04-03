Ryanair Launches New Route between Derry and Birmingham for Summer Season

Ryanair has launched its new route between Derry and Birmingham for the summer season, with the first flight arriving at City of Derry Airport on Wednesday afternoon. The new route will operate return flights twice per week between Derry and Birmingham, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, in a move Ryanair say builds on the existing service between Derry and Manchester.

Ryanair's head of communications, Jade Kirwan, told Belfast Live the new route will build on existing 'UK connectivity' as she launched the new route at City of Derry Airport on Wednesday

