Ryanair Launches Flash Sale with Flights from £14.99

Ryanair has launched a flash sale with flights from £14.99 to Spain , Portugal , Italy , France and more. The discounted flights are available from Belfast International Airport to 17 destinations. The sale is now on, and travellers can avail of the offers if they book by Friday, April 5, for travel between April 4, 2024, and June 30, 2024.

