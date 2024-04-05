Ryanair flight diverts to Barcelona amid emergency

A Ryanair flight from Manchester diverted to Barcelona on Friday night (April 5) amid an 'emergency'. The FR4076 flight from Manchester Airport to Alicante diverted and landed in the Spanish city. The aircraft departed from Manchester at around 6.20pm, the flight then landed in Barcelona at around 8.30pm UK time, according to FlightRadar.

The flight path shows how the plane turned near Toulouse, before flying out over the Balearic Sea and then touching down at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. It has been reported online that the crew issued a squawk 7700, meaning an emergency was declared on board. Further details about the incident have not been confirmed however Ryanair have been approached for comment. It comes after the airline issued a warning to passengers about potential disruptions to and from the UK on Friday and Saturday due to Storm Kathlee

Ryanair Flight Divert Barcelona Emergency Manchester Alicante Landing Incident Squawk 7700 Flightradar Toulouse Balearic Sea Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport Disruption Storm Kathleen

