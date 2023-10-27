Ryan Lowe makes Liam Delap admission ahead of Hull City man’s reunion with Preston

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe knows his side will have to watch out for a familiar face on Saturday afternoon. The Lilywhites head to Hull City looking to get back to winning ways, after conceding a 96th minute equaliser at home to Southampton on Wednesday night. Preston are back on the road and in Liam Rosenior’s lineup will likely be Liam Delap, who of course spent last season on loan with PNE. Delap scored one goal in 15 appearances for North End.

But, Liam was fantastic - his attitude and application was different class, so I am pleased to see him doing well. Hopefully not too well tomorrow, but I will have a quick chat with him when I see him. He's a great kid with a great future ahead of him. Whether we were to bring him back or not, we just felt that a fresher start for him (would be better) - to go somewhere else. And to be fair, he's obviously gone to Hull and is doing extremely well.

