Ryan Gosling Talks About His Performance at the Academy Awards

On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, Ryan Gosling talked about his performance at the Academy Awards . He discussed the invitation to perform and the potential risks involved. Gosling received positive reviews for his rendition of the Best Original Song contender, 'I'm Just Ken .

' He also mentioned his daughters' reaction to the rehearsal and their disinterest in his character, Ken. In a previous interview, Gosling expressed his openness to performing at the Oscars.

