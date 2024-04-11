Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney to Compete for WBC Super-Lightweight Title

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney , both 25 years old, are set to face off as professionals for the first time in a bid to secure the WBC super-lightweight belt. The two fighters have previously faced each other six times in their amateur boxing careers, with each recording three wins.

Haney won the title in December 2023 and Garcia is determined to claim his first world title. The event is scheduled to begin at 10pm ET (2am UK) with the main event ring walk expected at 1am ET (5am UK).

Ryan Garcia Devin Haney Boxing WBC Super-Lightweight Title Professional Fight

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sportbible / 🏆 89. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Belfast boxer being lined up for massive Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia undercardThe 32-year-old is being linked with a massive fight in New York later this month

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast Boxer Sean McComb Linked to Undercard of Haney vs Garcia FightBelfast boxer Sean McComb could potentially fight Arnold Barboza Jr on the undercard of Devin Haney's bout with Ryan Garcia. The fight is rumored to take place in New York later this month.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Fans claim Ryan Garcia’s trainer believes he’s ‘done for’ in Devin Haney fight after posting bizarre slow-m...Ryan Garcia's trainer looks stunned after bizarre slow-motion shadow boxing as fans suggest 'he is done for'

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Campbell Hatton advises Ryan Garcia’s team to take action before Devin Haney fight as boxer opens up on o...Ryan Garcia breaks down in tears in emotional speech on his TikTok live

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Isaac Cruz proves Gervonta Davis wrong as he pummels Rolly Romero and stops him in total beatdown...Ryan Garcia leaks footage of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis rocking Devin Haney in sparring with Floyd 'Money' Mayweather as referee

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Ryan Garcia tells John Cena he ‘needs Jesus’ after naked Oscars appearance...Legendary WWE superstar John Cena presents award for 'Best Costume Design' at 2024 Oscars whilst naked

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »