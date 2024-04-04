Rwanda Genocide: A Dark Chapter in History

Started on April 7th 1994, as members of the presidential guard began assassinating opposition leaders and moderates in the government. Within hours the genocide of Rwanda ’s minority Tutsis was under way. It was among the fastest mass killings in history: 100 days later three-quarters of Rwanda ’s Tutsis , about 500,000 people, were dead. Most were killed not by the army but by ordinary Hutus , the majority group.
“Neighbours hacked neighbours to death,” wrote Philip Gourevitch, an American journalist. “Doctors killed their patients, and schoolteachers killed their pupils.” The roughly 2,500 United Nations peacekeepers in Rwanda did almost nothing. Agathe Uwilingiyimana, the moderate Hutu prime minister, was among the first to die. She had been guarded by 15 peacekeepers, but they surrendered. Lando Ndasingwa, the Tutsi leader of the Liberal party, called the peacekeepers, saying that soldiers were preparing to attack his home
Rwanda Genocide Tutsis Hutus United Nations Peacekeepers
