US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani following their meeting in Doha (Photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images)at the same time news emerged that a Qatari court had sentenced eight Indian citizens to death on unspecified charges.and record on human rights abuses is not lost on Western diplomats, who have increasingly relied on Doha in recent years to act as mediator in world conflicts.

Doha has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, and has pumped millions into the Gaza Strip to fund humanitarian efforts. “Qatar is a bridge between Israel and Hamas, and I think the pragmatic recognition of Hamas’s leadership is now more important than the ideological synergy.”

“There’s a lot of pressure inside the US for for it to slap Qatar on the wrists for hosting and providing financial assistance to Hamas, but I think it is based on a lot of misconceptions and outdated assessments of what Qatar’s relationship with Hamas actually is,” said Dr Ramani. headtopics.com

It forces the country into a delicate international balancing act as it maintains good relations with regional allies without crossing red lines with Western partners. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said he spoke with Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to thank Qatar “for its humanitarian assistance and major mediation role” in returning Ukrainian children home.

