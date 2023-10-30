Rutherglen seniors dance the night away at fang-tastic Halloween party

Rutherglen’s senior community danced the monster mash all night long in a scarily successful Halloween party last week.
Community group People's Past People's Future (PPPF) hosted the Halloween disco for locals in the Reuther Hall, Victoria Street, on Friday. The magical night was helped put together by the Ruether Hall Committee, the Co-op, Asda, the owner of the Sandwich Factory Malcolm McAskill, local photographer Gordon Hutchison, The Go-Ahead club, Fair Deal, the Southern Necropolis Group, the Burgh History Group and Rutherglen Community Council.
Geraldine Baird MBE of PPPF spoke about what a great night it was, and said: "This is what community is about, enjoying free accessible events together."It was a smashing night at little cost. I wish there were more events like this for communities to have fun together.
The next events that the group has planned are on December 22 and Christmas Day. Look out for further info or contact Geraldine at g.baird2@ntlworld.com.