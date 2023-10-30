Rutherglen seniors dance the night away at fang-tastic Halloween party

Rutherglen’s senior community danced the monster mash all night long in a scarily successful Halloween party last week.

Community group People’s Past People’s Future (PPPF) hosted the Halloween disco for locals in the Reuther Hall, Victoria Street, on Friday. The magical night was helped put together by the Ruether Hall Committee, the Co-op, Asda, the owner of the Sandwich Factory Malcolm McAskill, local photographer Gordon Hutchison, The Go-Ahead club, Fair Deal, the Southern Necropolis Group, the Burgh History Group and Rutherglen Community Council.Get all the news from your area – as well as features, entertainment, sport and the latest on Lanarkshire’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – straight to your fingertips, 24/7.

The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and allows you to customise your page to the sections that matter most to you.Geraldine Baird MBE of PPPF spoke about what a great night it was, and said: “This is what community is about, enjoying free accessible events together.“It was a smashing night at little cost. I wish there were more events like this for communities to have fun together. headtopics.com

The next events that the group has planned are on December 22 and Christmas Day. Look out for further info or contact Geraldine at g.baird2@ntlworld.com. And did you know Lanarkshire Live had its own app? Download yours for free here.

Rail services halted between Rutherglen and Glasgow due to fallen treeRail services between Rutherglen and Glasgow have been disrupted after a fallen tree became tangled in overhead lines. The disruption is expected to last until 12am. Read more ⮕

Spooky Season Cocktails to Make Your Halloween and Bonfire Night Extra SpecialGet into the spirit of Halloween and Bonfire Night with these autumnal cocktail recipes. From the Dark Storm to other spooky concoctions, these drinks will make your party unforgettable. Read more ⮕

Spooky Season Cocktails to Make Your Halloween and Bonfire Night Extra SpecialGet into the spirit of Halloween and Bonfire Night with these autumnal cocktail recipes. From the Dark Storm to other spooky concoctions, these drinks will make your party unforgettable. Read more ⮕

Walk the Pendle Witches Trail for a haunted Halloween day outThe trail starts in the village of Barley and covers various landmarks associated with the story of the Pendle witches Read more ⮕

Claudia Winkleman's Halloween heartbreak over rarely-seen daughter MatildaThe Strictly presenter campaigned tirelessly to make Halloween costumes safer Read more ⮕

Strictly star Graziano Di Prima undergoes transformation ahead of special Halloween performanceGraziano will dance the Charleston with partner Zara McDermott on Saturday Read more ⮕