Rutherglen Glencairn hit league summit again with late winner

Allan Woodhouse hit an 86th minute winner to send Rutherglen Glencairn back to the top of the West of Scotland First Division on Saturday.

Pryce was pleased to see his side return there after a good result, but admitted he was shocked by the scoreline between their title rivals. “We were able to take advantage of that by getting the three points that take us back on top of the league, so we’re delighted with that, considering it was our only league match in October.

“I thought Thorniewood started better than us, they were the better team for the first 20 minutes, then we managed to get ourselves back into it. “It is an incredibly tight division; one win can put you top, one defeat can drop you down two or three places – even a draw can do that. headtopics.com

Pryce welcomed Dylan Collins back to his line-up as the forward earned a place on the bench, and says it’s like a new player.

