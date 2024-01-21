Russian State-Sponsored Hackers Target Microsoft in Cyber Attack

A Russian state-sponsored actor called Midnight Blizzard, also known as Nobelium, has been identified as the group responsible for a recent cyber attack on Microsoft. The hackers used a password spray attack to gain access to a small percentage of Microsoft corporate email accounts, including those of senior leadership and employees in cybersecurity, legal, and other functions. Some emails and attached documents were exfiltrated.

Microsoft detected the attack on January 12 and is in the process of notifying affected employees





