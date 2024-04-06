Russian Forces Attack Ukraine with Drones and Missiles, Killing Six

Russia n forces attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles overnight, killing at least six people and wounding 11 more in Kharkiv , Ukraine ’s second largest city, local officials reported. Governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Syniehubov said missile strikes on the city damaged residential buildings, a petrol station, a kindergarten, a cafe, a shop and cars. Overall, Russia fired 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to the air force commander.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down three cruise missiles and 28 drones, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said in a statement. “Russian killers continue to terrorise Ukrainians and attack Kharkiv and other peaceful cities,” he said. The Russian military has not commented on the strikes but said that Ukraine on Saturday morning fired Vampire rockets at Russi

Russia Ukraine Attack Drones Missiles Casualties Kharkiv

