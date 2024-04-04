Russian Drones Kill Four in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv

Russian troops launched waves of Shahed drones against the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, killing four people and wounding 12. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 11 of the 20 drones Russia launched over Ukraine during the night. Three rescuers in Kharkiv were killed when Russia struck a multistorey building damaged in an earlier strike. Another 14-storey building was hit by a drone, killing a 69-year-old woman.

The eastern city is close to the border with Russia and has been hit with both ballistic missiles and drones

