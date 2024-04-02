Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Electricity System Cause Blackouts for a Million People

Ukraine's electricity system has been the target of repeated attacks by Russian forces, resulting in blackouts for about a million people. Yet the system is far from total collapse, according to the head of the country's grid operator. 'Their the Russians' goal is to impose blackouts in some major Ukrainian cities, and our goal is to prevent it,' Volodymyr Kudritsky told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

'The biggest concern now is the state of electricity production, the part of it that balances the system - hydro and thermal generation. The scale of damage DTEK refers to is obviously a global large-scale level of damage,' Kydritsky added. The latest string of Russian attacks targeting the Ukrainian grid resulted in damages to five of the six power generation plants that Ukraine's largest private power utility DTEK operates, per the company itself. DTEK said it had lost 80% of its generation capacity

