Russia, Ukraine, and China Named World's Cybercrime Hotspots

Russia , Ukraine and China have been named as the world’s cybercrime hotspots in a new study ranking the most significant sources of cybercrime threats. The World Cybercrime Index has been published in journal Plos One following three years of research by academics from the University of Oxford and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Canberra. The index said Russia housed the greatest cybercrime threat, followed by Ukraine , China , the US and Nigeria. The UK was eighth on the list.

The rankings were based on data gathered by the researchers, which saw them survey almost 100 cybercrime experts from around the world, and asked each to identify the most significant sources of five major types of cybercrime, ranking countries according to the impact, professionalism and technical skill of its criminals. The study’s co-author, Dr Miranda Bruce, said the research would enable cybersecurity agencies to focus on key hubs of cybercrime, directing funds and focus more effectively. “The research that underpins the index will help remove the veil of anonymity around cybercriminal offenders, and we hope that it will aid the fight against the growing threat of profit-driven cybercrime,” she said. “We now have a deeper understanding of the geography of cybercrime, and how different countries specialize in different types of cybercrim

Russia Ukraine China Cybercrime Threats World Cybercrime Index Research Academics University Of Oxford University Of New South Wales UNSW Canberra Rankings Survey Cybercrime Experts Cybersecurity Agencies

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia-Ukraine latest: Russia claims to have evidence linking concert attack to UkraineThe Russian Investigative Committee claims it has evidence that the gunmen who killed more than 140 people in an attack on a Moscow concert hall last week were linked to 'Ukrainian nationalists'. Listen to a Daily podcast on how UK-made cars are getting into Russia as you scroll.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Poland scrambles fighter jets; Russia attacks three thermal power plants in UkrainePolish and allied aircraft were activated early on Friday after Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said. Listen to a Daily podcast on how UK-made cars are getting into Russia as you scroll.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Europe in a 'pre-war era'; Russia launches 12 drones into UkraineEurope is currently in a 'pre-war' era, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said. Meanwhile, Russia fired four missiles and 12 Shahed drones into eastern Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force reports.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Zelenskyy lowers conscription age by two years; Ukraine attacks 1,000km into RussiaUkraine has launched one of its deepest drone attacks into Russia, with several people reportedly hurt. Read all the latest on the war - and submit a question on the conflict for our experts - below.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine war latest: Election most corrupt 'in Russia's history' - as victorious Putin branded 'tyrant'Vladimir Putin has won Russia's presidential election in a landslide victory, in which he gained nearly 88% of the vote. He was sure to win after nobody who posed a serious threat was left in the running.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Russia rejects US confirmation that attack was ISIS - as suspects dragged into courtFour suspects have appeared in court in Moscow after gunmen attacked a concert hall on Friday, with three pleading guilty to terror charges. The number of people killed in the Crocus City Hall shooting has risen to 137.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »