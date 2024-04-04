Russia Slashes Gasoline Exports via Railway Amid Export Ban

Russia slashed in half its gasoline exports via railway after imposing a six-month ban on exports from March 1 to ensure sufficient domestic supply in peak demand season, while several refineries are undergoing regular maintenance and urgent repairs after Ukrainian drone strikes. Russia n shipments of gasoline from refineries via railway were around 323,000 metric tons in March, according to Reuters calculations based on data from market sources.

Most of these went to countries of the Eurasian Economic Union EAEU led by Russia and countries with which Russia has inter-governmental agreements to supply fuel, per the data Reuters has analyzed. Russia suspended gasoline exports from March 1 until August 31, 2024, to ensure supply for the domestic market in peak demand season, in a second such export ban in just a few month

