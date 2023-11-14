Russia's Oil Export Earnings Soar Despite Price Cap

Russia's oil export earnings have increased, allowing it to purchase more weapons for its war. The G7 and EU implemented a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russia's oil to lower its revenues and reduce its income. However, Russia has found ways to bypass this policy by shipping its oil with non-G7 insurance and using old vessels. This tactic has resulted in half of its oil exports being shipped this way.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İ NEWSPAPER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Real Somerset Gimp may still be out there despite conviction, victims warnThe original gimp could still be lurking in the shadows.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Strictly fans say Krishnan Guru-Murthy was 'robbed' after judges saved Angela Rippon despite her...The newsreader, 53, and his professional partner Lauren Oakley after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard and ending up in the dreaded dance off.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Strictly fans say Krishnan Guru-Murthy was 'robbed' after judges saved Angela Rippon despite her...The newsreader, 53, and his professional partner Lauren Oakley after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard and ending up in the dreaded dance off.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Matt Taylor remains Rotherham United manager despite reports of his sackingRotherham United are understood not to have decided to sack Matt Taylor as manager, despite reports to the contrary.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Strictly fans ask 'where' over missing star despite 'tears' during results showThere was a tear-jerking start to Sunday night's (November 12) results show as they marked Remembrance Day

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus set to fly out to join Brazil for international duty despite injuryAll the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »