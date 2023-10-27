Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov said the funds have been allocated and the green light given to start work on the project. This is convenient because the prospects for Russian human spaceflight will start to look bleak once the ISS hurtles back to Earth around 2030.

According to TASS, Borisov said that ensuring the continuity of Russia's program was a"pressing task" and he added that there was a genuine risk of a situation where"the ISS is no longer there, and the Russian station is not yet there."

Considering the lengthy delays associated with space programs, the timelines are ambitious. The first component – the scientific and energy module – is supposedly planned for late 2027 and will be followed by others between 2028 and 2030.Bids for ISS demolition rights are now open, NASA declares headtopics.com

Following its impressive early start, Russia's flagship space program has looked increasingly tired in recent years, not helped by its abrupt isolation following the country's invasion of Ukraine. China has its own space station, to which the latest crew docked yesterday, and NASA is looking beyond the ISS to the Moon alongside partners such as the European Space Agency., tried and failed to make a soft landing.

According to the timelines reported by TASS, Russia intends to construct, test, and launch the first element of its space station in four years. Hopefully, with a puncture repair kit on board. headtopics.com

Read more:

TheRegister »

Glasgow's George Square redesigned plan revealedIf planning permission is granted, a new George Square could be ready by 2027. Read more ⮕

First look at Edinburgh's surf resort with artificial beach in 'world first'A state-of-the-art surf resort is set to open just outside the centre of Edinburgh next year and images have revealed what visitors can expect from the one-of-a-kind attraction. Read more ⮕

Spacewalk turns into spacework as cosmonauts grapple with ISS leakA towel is just about the most massively useful thing an interstellar hitchhiker can carry Read more ⮕

MAFS star Peggy unrecognisable after total transformationThe Married At First Sight star first appeared on our screens in 2012 Read more ⮕

British astronaut Tim Peake hails possibility of first all-UK mission to spaceThe UK Space Agency has signed an agreement with US-based company Axiom Space which could see an all-UK mission become a reality. Read more ⮕

UK flights to become more expensive following air traffic control failure...The price increase would be in place until 2027 BRITS are being warned of an increase in flight prices by air traffic control despite the huge disruption caused by a failure earlier this year. The … Read more ⮕