Russia hustles to fill impending void left by the ISS

Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov said the funds have been allocated and the green light given to start work on the project. This is convenient because the prospects for Russian human spaceflight will start to look bleak once the ISS hurtles back to Earth around 2030.
According to TASS, Borisov said that ensuring the continuity of Russia's program was a"pressing task" and he added that there was a genuine risk of a situation where"the ISS is no longer there, and the Russian station is not yet there."
Considering the lengthy delays associated with space programs, the timelines are ambitious. The first component – the scientific and energy module – is supposedly planned for late 2027 and will be followed by others between 2028 and 2030.
Following its impressive early start, Russia's flagship space program has looked increasingly tired in recent years, not helped by its abrupt isolation following the country's invasion of Ukraine. China has its own space station, to which the latest crew docked yesterday, and NASA is looking beyond the ISS to the Moon alongside partners such as the European Space Agency.
According to the timelines reported by TASS, Russia intends to construct, test, and launch the first element of its space station in four years. Hopefully, with a puncture repair kit on board. headtopics.com