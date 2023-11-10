Russell Norman on his departure from Polpo and future plans

“I walked away from Polpo with nothing,” says Russell Norman of his departure, in the summer of 2020, from the restaurant group he had founded and co-owned for over a decade. “Zero,” he adds. “Not a single penny.”After that, “I said to anyone who would listen, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do next, but I do know one thing: I will never, ever open another restaurant as long as I live.’” He takes a sip of coffee.

“By December 2020, like a drug addict with his dealer, I was on the phone to my property agent saying, ‘Anything coming up?’I said, ‘Just one thing: not Soho. I’m too scarred by my experiences in Soho.’”A boyish 57 — floppy hair, trendy specs, white-linen shirt open at the collar to reveal an Italian tan (he’s recently returned from Venice) — Norman, when I speak to him, is philosophical about Polpo’s demise. He doesn’t seem embittered so much as slightly incredulous at the turn of events that resulted in his exi





