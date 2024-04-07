Russell and Piastri summoned to stewards after late-race battle in Japanese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri and George Russell are off to the steward’s office at Suzuka, following their late-race battle over seventh place. Russell clinched seventh place in the Japanese Grand Prix , following a thrilling late-race fight with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri – but an incident during the battle has caught the attention of the FIA stewards.
With just three laps remaining in the Japanese Grand Prix, and Piastri having fallen out of the DRS region behind sixth-placed Fernando Alonso up the back straight and into the chicane. Russell moved to capitalise on this, switching direction at the last moment to dive up the inside of Piastri at the chicane. The pair stayed side-by-side but, with the space between them shrinking rapidly, Piastri was forced to back out and cut across the chicane to resume the track. Piastri was overtaken by Russell shortly after, having ran slightly wide through the chicane and opening up an opportunity for the Mercedes drive
Oscar Piastri George Russell Stewards Battle Japanese Grand Prix
