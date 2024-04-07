Russell and Piastri summoned to stewards after late-race battle in Japanese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri and George Russell are off to the steward’s office at Suzuka, following their late-race battle over seventh place. Russell clinched seventh place in the Japanese Grand Prix , following a thrilling late-race fight with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri – but an incident during the battle has caught the attention of the FIA stewards.

With just three laps remaining in the Japanese Grand Prix, and Piastri having fallen out of the DRS region behind sixth-placed Fernando Alonso up the back straight and into the chicane. Russell moved to capitalise on this, switching direction at the last moment to dive up the inside of Piastri at the chicane. The pair stayed side-by-side but, with the space between them shrinking rapidly, Piastri was forced to back out and cut across the chicane to resume the track. Piastri was overtaken by Russell shortly after, having ran slightly wide through the chicane and opening up an opportunity for the Mercedes drive

Oscar Piastri George Russell Stewards Battle Japanese Grand Prix

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Planet_F1 / 🏆 126. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri sets fastest time in rain-affected second practice for Japanese Grand PrixSecond practice for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix proved to be a damp squib as McLaren’s Oscar Piastri set the fastest time on a weather-affected session.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Verstappen Wins the Race Ahead of Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Piastri, Hamilton and TsunodaMax Verstappen secures a dominant victory in the race, finishing ahead of Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton, and Yuki Tsunoda. The race saw intense battles and incidents, including a collision between George Russell and Oscar Piastri. Carlos Sainz impressively overtakes Lewis Hamilton and takes the lead after the final pit stop. Sainz ultimately wins the race as Verstappen rejoins in second place.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

F1 Japanese GP: Piastri tops FP2 as wet track curtails runningOscar Piastri topped second practice at Formula 1's 2024 Japanese Grand Prix, where determined drizzle prevented more than the bare minimum of running and only 13 drivers set lap times.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Oscar Piastri predicted to have a ‘very good chance’ of scoring podium at Australian Grand PrixDespite an incredibly impressive rookie season, a first F1 podium has so far eluded Oscar Piastri in 2024.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to miss Japanese Grand PrixIt is understood that Wolff’s decision to miss the race in Suzuka on April 7 was taken before the start of the new season.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

BREAKING: Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff to miss the Japanese Grand PrixToto Wolff will not be in attendance at the Japanese Grand Prix in early April...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »