Rural Pharmacists: Key Players in Home-Based Palliative Care, Australian Study Finds

Rural pharmacists play a crucial role in providing home-based palliative care , according to a study conducted in Australia . The study highlights the importance of these pharmacists in delivering essential medications and support to patients in rural areas.

The findings emphasize the need for increased recognition and support for rural pharmacists in order to improve access to palliative care services in remote communities.

Rural Pharmacists Home-Based Palliative Care Australia Study

