Runner Completes Length of Africa in 352 Days

Imagine running the length of the world’s second largest continent, only to be told you didn’t do it fast enough. That you took 14 years too long, in fact. That’s more or less what the World Runner s Association (WRA) have been telling Russ Cook since Sunday, when the self-styled “Hardest Geezer” completed his 352-day, over 16,000km (10,000-mile) journey from Africa ’s southernmost point to its northernmost tip.
The 27-year-old, bucket hat-wearing redhead from Worthing, West Sussex just finished running the length of Africa to raise £1m for The Running Charity and Sandblast. Russ Cook documented all the dramatic twists and turns of a transcontinental trek that saw him faced with a kidnapping, an armed robbery, numerous health scares and visa hitches as he traversed up Africa’s west coast. But while most of the public – including this painfully average runner – were ready to simply congratulate him on finishing, let him enjoy his achievement and scratch our heads as to how one could even achieve such a feat, a few of the world’s ultramarathon elite hit the headlines with an indignant “hang on a minute…!” as soon as Cook reached his destinatio
