Rumors of On-Set Drama Surrounding Yellowstone

It seems that the high drama we see unfolding within the Dutton family on Yellowstone is only closely rivalled by what goes on during the production of the Paramount+ show itself. The Taylor Sheridan crown jewel, which has spawned a franchise of spin-offs and prequels to give the MCU a run for its money, has been embroiled in rumours of on-set drama for nearly a year now.

As fans continue to wait with bated breath for the second part of season five to arrive, the news finally came that this will be the last instalment of the show, with a new contemporary offshoot currently titled 2024 already in the works.Those final episodes of Yellowstone have not yet been filmed after a contractual dispute with star Kevin Costner and then the SAG-AFTRA strike this summer. But we now know they are slated to arrive in November 2024.While the details of what we can expect from 2024 are being kept closely guarded over at Paramount HQ, it will consist of a new cast and location, Variety reported, with the scope for some character crossover from the origina





