Ruben Amorim: The Next Liverpool Manager?

It looks very much like Ruben Amorim may well be the next Liverpool manager. And even if he isn’t, there’s every chance he’s going to rock up in the Premier League somewhere this summer so we still won’t have wasted our time., and it’s certainly very brave to follow a legend. Very brave… or very foolish. History tells us that it’s much better to be the guy who follows the guy who follows the guy. The Arteta not the Emery. But Amorim apparently says tits to all that.
He’s ready to march in and take straight over from Jurgen Klopp’s heavy metal chaosball. What makes him most interesting is that, relatively speaking, we know very little about him. Apart from his previously discussed balls. It would be his first job in a top league, and that is always an interesting situation. He isn’t just new to the Barclays, but new to the very elite level of domestic club football. What he does have is unimpeachable pedigree at that slightly lower level. In his first full season with Sporting he ended a 19-year title drought. Barring something daft, he will deliver another title this year: Sporting boast a four-point lead with a game in hand and games ticking away for Benfica to do anything about it. Porto, Braga and the rest have long since been dropped. So there we have the blueprint. A manager coming to take their first elite-league job in the Barclays on the back of a title-winning season in a weaker leagu
