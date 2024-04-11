Ruben Amorim denies Liverpool manager rumors

Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim has denied reports of a verbal agreement with Liverpool to become their next manager. Amorim dismissed the speculation and stated that he is solely focused on his current role at Sporting.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

