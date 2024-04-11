Ruben Amorim Denies Liverpool Job Interview and Agreement Reports

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has denied reports that he interviewed for the Liverpool job and agreed to replace Jurgen Klopp . Amorim remains focused on his role at Sporting and stated that he has not had any interviews or agreements with any club.

