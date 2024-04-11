Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim could bring a new style of football to Liverpool if he were to succeed Jurgen Klopp . Reports suggest that Amorim has agreed to a three-year deal with the Reds, but this has not been confirmed.

Amorim has been impressive during his time at Sporting, winning the Primeira Liga and two Taca da Ligas. However, his preferred formation is different from Klopp's. Here's a look at how Liverpool could line up under Amorim.

