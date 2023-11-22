RSD Wildcat V3: A Fun and Versatile Full Suspension Bike

RSD (Rubber Side Down) is a small Toronto brand known for its no-nonsense metal bikes. Since 2012, RSD has been selling hardtails and fat bikes made from aluminum, titanium, and steel. And more recently the full suspension Wildcat. I’ve wanted to try a Wildcat since the first model was released in 2017. Its progressive geometry was ahead of the trend of slacker trail and downcountry bikes.

The Wildcat 125 V3 is the current iteration, and like its V2 predecessor, it has an adjustable alloy frame for 27.5 or 29 wheels, or mixed-wheel mad science. The V3 improvements include 5mm more rear travel, room for longer dropper posts, and internal cable routing. Riding DVO suspension was also on my to-do list, with its reputation for adjustability and low maintenance. After a summer on the Wildcat V3 I can report it met my expectations for value, quality, and fun wheel-size tinkering. With the 140mm fork, 65º headtube, and a long and low frame, it’s an outstanding descender despite only having 125mm or rear trave





