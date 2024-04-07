Royal Navy Spends £2.4 Million on Diversity and Inclusion Staff

The Royal Navy has spent £2.4 million on diversity and inclusion staff, despite budget constraints . Defence Secretary Grant Shapps opposes wasteful diversity initiatives and wants to focus on weaponry.

A former minister criticizes the spending and suggests allocating the funds elsewhere.

Royal Navy nuclear submarine home after second longest mission everA Royal Navy nuclear submarine has returned to base after a staggering 201 days submerged deep beneath the waves.

Royal Navy nuclear-armed submarine smashes UK’s longest voyage after 201 days at sea...Royal Navy nuclear-armed submarine smashes UK’s longest voyage after 201 days at sea

Royal Navy Ship to be Deployed for Gaza Aid EffortA Royal Navy ship will be deployed to help get more aid into Gaza. The UK government has also announced a £9.7 million package for aid deliveries, logistical expertise, and equipment support for a humanitarian corridor between Cyprus and Gaza.

