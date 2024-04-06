Royal Navy Ship to be Deployed for Gaza Aid Effort

A Royal Navy ship will be deployed to help get more aid into Gaza . Alongside the vessel, the Government announced a £9.7 million package for aid deliveries, logistical expertise, and equipment support for a humanitarian corridor between Cyprus and Gaza .
The UK and its allies are exploring all options, including sea and air deliveries, to ease the desperate plight of the people in Gaza.
Royal Navy Gaza Aid Humanitarian Corridor Cyprus UK Government
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Royal Navy ship deployed in Gaza aid effort amid £9.7m fundingLord David Cameron said the UK and its allies needed to ‘explore all options’ including sea and air deliveries.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Royal Navy ship deployed in Gaza aid effort amid £9.7m fundingLord David Cameron said the UK and its allies needed to ‘explore all options’ including sea and air deliveries.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »