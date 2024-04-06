Royal Navy Ship to be Deployed for Gaza Aid Effort

A Royal Navy ship will be deployed to help get more aid into Gaza . Alongside the vessel, the Government announced a £9.7 million package for aid deliveries, logistical expertise, and equipment support for a humanitarian corridor between Cyprus and Gaza .

The UK and its allies are exploring all options, including sea and air deliveries, to ease the desperate plight of the people in Gaza.

