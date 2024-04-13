Royal Navy Seizes £33m Worth of Illegal Drugs in Middle East

The Royal Navy has seized nearly £33m worth of illegal drugs from traffickers in the Middle East . Across two operations in less than 24 hours, HMS Lancaster seized a total of 3.7 tonnes of illegal drugs including heroin, crystal meth and cannabis from smugglers in the Indian Ocean . Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the actions of the crews dealt a 'decisive blow to criminal networks '.

The ship was on its first security patrol following a training period when its Wildcat helicopter spotted a suspicious vessel. The Royal Navy standing on the HMS Lancaster with the illegal drugs they seized worth nearly £33m from traffickers in the Middle East Commandos and sailors on the HMS Lancaster (pictured) seized a total of 3.7 tonnes of illegal drugs including heroin, crystal meth and cannabis from smugglers in the Indian Ocean The first operation lasted eight hours during which Royal Marines from 42 Commando secured the boat, allowing Lancaster's sailors to board the vessel and recover nearly 100 packages containing heroin and crystal meth. Less than 24 hours later, commandos and sailors from the Lancaster seized 2.4 tonnes of hashish, a form of cannabis, after the Royal Navy ship worked with its helicopter to spot and track another suspected boat throughout the night. Collectively, the drugs seized in both operations had a street value of just under £33m, according to the National Crime Agenc

Royal Navy Illegal Drugs Middle East HMS Lancaster Traffickers Heroin Crystal Meth Cannabis Smugglers Indian Ocean Criminal Networks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royal Marines preparing to lead 'Dunkirk-style' evacuation of Britons living in the Middle East...National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby says the US is watching Iran closely over its 'serious' threat to retaliate against Israel but won't confirm whether the threat is imminent.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Royal Marines preparing to lead 'Dunkirk-style' evacuation of Britons living in the Middle East...National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby says the US is watching Iran closely over its 'serious' threat to retaliate against Israel but won't confirm whether the threat is imminent.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Royal Marines preparing to lead 'Dunkirk-style' evacuation of Britons living in the Middle East...National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby says the US is watching Iran closely over its 'serious' threat to retaliate against Israel but won't confirm whether the threat is imminent.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Royal Marines Poised for 'Dunkirk-Style' Evacuation of UK Nationals in the Middle EastRoyal Marines are prepared to lead a 'Dunkirk-style' evacuation of UK nationals from the Middle East in the event of a missile strike by Iran on Israel. Commandos have conducted reconnaissance along the Lebanese coastline for a potential maritime rescue mission. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed readiness to assist trapped Britons.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Royal Navy seizes £33m worth of illegal drugs from Middle East in two busts within 24 hoursTwo suspicious vessels were intercepted on the very first day of HMS Lancaster's security patrol in the Indian Ocean.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Middle East latest: Israel launches raid on Gaza hospital - fire breaks out and 'several killed'An IDF raid on Gaza City's al Shifa hospital has caused multiple casualties and set off a fierce fire in one of the buildings, Palestinian health authorities say.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »