Royal Navy seizes £33m worth of illegal drugs in Middle East operations

The Royal Navy has seized nearly £33m worth of illegal drugs from traffickers in the Middle East . Across two operations in less than 24 hours, HMS Lancaster seized a total of 3.7 tonnes of illegal drugs including heroin, crystal meth and cannabis from smugglers in the Indian Ocean . Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the actions of the crews dealt a 'decisive blow to criminal networks '.

The ship was on its first security patrol following a training period when its Wildcat helicopter spotted a suspicious vessel. Commandos from 42 Commando secured the boat, allowing Lancaster's sailors to board the vessel and recover nearly 100 packages containing heroin and crystal meth. Less than 24 hours later, commandos and sailors from the Lancaster seized 2.4 tonnes of hashish, a form of cannabis, after the Royal Navy ship worked with its helicopter to spot and track another suspected boat throughout the night. Collectively, the drugs seized in both operations had a street value of just under £33m, according to the National Crime Agency

