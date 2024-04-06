Royal Navy seizes £17m worth of drugs in Caribbean Sea

The Royal Navy has seized nearly £17 million worth of drugs after it intercepted smuggling speedboats in the Caribbean Sea . Across two operations, HMS Trent seized 200kg of cocaine and other drugs with an estimated street value of £16.7 million. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the interceptions show the Navy’s commitment to “disrupt and dismantle” drug traffickers .

British sailors, Royal Marines and a US Coast Guard team on HMS Trent intercepted a smuggling speedboat immediately following a port visit to the island of Martinique. The warship launched fast sea boats, piloted by Royal Marines of 47 Commando, to intercept the speedboat, seize the drugs and detain the crew before darkness fell. Less than 48 hours later, HMS Trent worked with a US Coast Guard patrol aircraft to track and intercept another speedboat

Royal Navy Drugs Caribbean Sea Smuggling Speedboats Interception HMS Trent Cocaine Drug Traffickers

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royal Navy nuclear-armed submarine smashes UK’s longest voyage after 201 days at sea...Royal Navy nuclear-armed submarine smashes UK’s longest voyage after 201 days at sea

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure: Exploring the Beauty of the Caribbean IslandsClive Myrie swaps the newsroom for the islands of the Caribbean in new travel series: Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure. From the vibrant streets of Cuba to the nightlife of Jamaica, the lush landscapes of the Dominican Republic and the beach paradise of Barbados, Clive will explore it all. He will uncover his family roots and forge personal connections with each unique location. The second series of his travel odyssey will air on BBC Two in 2024.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Royal Navy nuclear submarine home after second longest mission everA Royal Navy nuclear submarine has returned to base after a staggering 201 days submerged deep beneath the waves.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Royal Navy nuclear submarine home after second longest mission everA Royal Navy nuclear submarine has returned to base after a staggering 201 days submerged deep beneath the waves.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Royal Navy nuclear submarine home after second longest mission everA Royal Navy nuclear submarine has returned to base after a staggering 201 days submerged deep beneath the waves.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Royal Navy support sailors vote to strike - and it 'could put security at risk'The Nautilus union balloted its members over strike action after they received a 4.5% pay offer - well below last year's inflation rate.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »