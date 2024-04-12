Royal Marines Poised for 'Dunkirk-Style' Evacuation of UK Nationals in the Middle East

Royal Marines are prepared to lead a 'Dunkirk-style' evacuation of UK nationals from the Middle East in the event of a missile strike by Iran on Israel . Commandos have conducted reconnaissance along the Lebanese coastline for a potential maritime rescue mission . Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed readiness to assist trapped Britons . The Foreign Office has advised UK citizens to leave Lebanon .

The evacuation plans, known as Operation Meteoric, will be led by the UK's 'Green Berets' with support from the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force

