Royal Marines Poised for 'Dunkirk-Style' Evacuation of UK Nationals in the Middle East

Royal Marines are prepared to lead a 'Dunkirk-style' evacuation of UK nationals from the Middle East in the event of a missile strike by Iran on Israel . Commandos have conducted reconnaissance along the Lebanese coastline for a potential maritime rescue mission . Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed readiness to assist trapped Britons . The Foreign Office has advised UK citizens to leave Lebanon .
The evacuation plans, known as Operation Meteoric, will be led by the UK's 'Green Berets' with support from the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force
Royal Marines Dunkirk-Style Evacuation Middle East Iran Missile Strike Israel Commandos Reconnaissance Maritime Rescue Mission Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Britons Foreign Office Lebanon Operation Meteoric Green Berets Royal Navy Royal Air Force
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Princess Anne visits Glasgow to support TS Queen MaryGlasgow was treated to a royal visit by The Princess Royal.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »