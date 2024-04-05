Royal Mail Warns of Counterfeit Stamps

Royal Mail has issued a warning about counterfeit stamps after a spate of people being charged to receive letters sent using fakes. Members of the public have complained they have had to pay £5 penalties to collect post because the stamps were deemed to be counterfeit.

Stamp expert, Oscar Young, provides tips on how to spot fake stamps.

Royal Mail Counterfeit Stamps Warning Fines Letters Barcoded Stamps Postage Stamps Fake Stamps Tips Oscar Young

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Royal Mail plans cut to second-class letter deliveries and warns of nearly 1,000 job lossesIt said the plans, if approved by Ofcom, would mean daily delivery routes cut by between 7,000 to 9,000 within two years, which would likely lead to job cuts.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Hospital warns of warns of waits of over four hours in 'extremely busy' A+EThey say 'the most seriously ill and injured patients will always be seen immediately'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Martin Lewis says 'stock up now' as Royal Mail confirms stamp price riseFirst and second-class stamps will face another increase after just a handful of months from their previous one

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

First female Royal Shakespeare Company artistic director warns achieving gender equality on stage is...Tamara Harvey said whilst theatre bosses may be 'committed' to paying men and women the same - there is still an imbalance if there are 'fewer female roles'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

First female Royal Shakespeare Company artistic director warns achieving gender equality on stage is...Tamara Harvey said whilst theatre bosses may be 'committed' to paying men and women the same - there is still an imbalance if there are 'fewer female roles'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

When stamp prices go up in April, and how much they will costRoyal Mail cites rising costs as a reason behind the third price increase in a year

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »