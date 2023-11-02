Royal Mail's Christmas stamps 2023: How Yorkshire inspired Royal Mail's Christmas 2023 stamps

Tom Duxbury, who lives “a low-profile life” in High Eldwick near Bingley in West Yorkshire, said the announcement today was the culmination of more than 18 months of work. 'I am delighted,” he said, “I can’t wait to see the stamps in reality. I imagine there will be millions of stamps sold through December with my work on them. 'And people might not realise it but the settings are actually very much Yorkshire.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “For many, the launch of the annual Christmas stamps is the signal to begin writing those Christmas cards. “The charming style of these designs, which were inspired by the carols that are so familiar to us all, set the perfect tone for the festive season.” Tom Duxbury said: “’It’s been a privilege to illustrate the first set of Christmas stamps to bear the silhouette of His Majesty King Charles III.

