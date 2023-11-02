Royal Mail reveals when you should send your Christmas cards after new festive stamps go on sale

Royal Mail has revealed new stamps for Christmas 2023 - and shared the best dates for posting your cards to make sure they get delivered on time. This year's batch of festive stamps contains images inspired by the themes of Christmas carols and feature lyrics from O Holy Night, O Little Town Of Bethlehem, Silent Night, Away In A Manger and We Three Kings.

'The charming style of these designs, which were inspired by the carols that are so familiar to us all, set the perfect tone for the festive season.' The stamp designs were created exclusively for Royal Mail by illustrator Tom Duxbury - a specialist in the medium of woodblock printing - to depict both vintage and modern scenes. Mr Duxbury has worked on book covers including Philip Pullman's Serpentine and The Collectors and Sarah Ridgard's Seldom Seen.

