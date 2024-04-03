Royal Horticultural Society announces first-ever Urban Show in Manchester

In a nod to the flourishing urban gardening trend sweeping the city, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has announced its first-ever Urban Show. The RHS has singled out Mayfield Depot for the indoor show (18 - 21 April) for its enticing proximity to the new Mayfield Park, giving show visitors the chance to experience this rare gem in the heart of the city centre and to tap into its rich horticultural offering.

Mayfield Park - the first city park in Manchester for 100 years - has been transformed from a derelict, former industrial site in a densely populated part of the city, into a biodiverse landscape that provides a nature-filled haven for visitors to enjoy. READ MORE: The beloved pub on a picturesque canal where locals have visited for over 50 years Called ‘an inspiring benchmark for the park of the future’, the 6.5 acre site is now home to a mix of water and wetlands, trees and wildflowers, play areas and rain garden

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Uncle Gary 'had nothing to offer other than mumbled platitudes': Royal expert says Royal Family will...'I get narky when they say kate's a commoner': Gary Goldsmith on Kate and her family. In Celebrity Big Brother's latest episode, Gary Goldsmith reveals Kate's mum was a millionaire before 30.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Uncle Gary 'had nothing to offer other than mumbled platitudes': Royal expert says Royal Family will...'I get narky when they say kate's a commoner': Gary Goldsmith on Kate and her family. In Celebrity Big Brother's latest episode, Gary Goldsmith reveals Kate's mum was a millionaire before 30.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Uncle Gary 'had nothing to offer other than mumbled platitudes': Royal expert says Royal Family will...'I get narky when they say kate's a commoner': Gary Goldsmith on Kate and her family. In Celebrity Big Brother's latest episode, Gary Goldsmith reveals Kate's mum was a millionaire before 30.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Other royal photo 'fails' that have baffled royal fansKensington Palace released the first photo of Kate Middleton since her surgery in January, but photo agencies have claimed it's been Photoshopped - this isn't the first time though

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Manchester Arena attack survivor competing for Miss Manchester crown'One of the reasons I wanted to represent Manchester was seeing how everyone came together as a community during tough times'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Prince William's unsuccessful attempt at private meeting with Prince Harry after shocking confessionRoyal author Valentine Low appears in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »