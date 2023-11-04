Royal British Legion opens new branch in Watford

The Royal British Legion has opened a new branch in Watford, thanks to the efforts of former footballer Luther Blissett. The branch will make its first official outing on Remembrance Day, November 11, and will also have access to a new lounge at Watford FC named after Forces United. Blissett and other former players set up Forces United to unite fans with a military background. The aim is to create a community that supports both older veterans and young serving personnel.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OBSERVER_OWL: Blissett brings new Royal British Legion branch to WatfordThe organisation which supports members and veterans of the British armed forces again has a branch in Watford - and they will also have access to a…

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Royal British Legion vows to host its own 'shortened' Remembrance parade after Labour-run council...Barry Town Council in South Wales cancelled the traditional march in a 'difficult decision' that came about 'due to health and safety challenges which cannot be overcome at this late stage'.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Greggs opens new branch in Watford with 'fresh new look' and 'comfortable seating'The bakery chain confirmed that it has launched its latest branch inside the Dome roundabout Sainsbury’s, in Cow Lane, today (November 3). The North Watford store will be open, with a “fresh new look” and “comfortable seating”, from 7am to 8pm each day and serve breakfast deals until 11am.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Five businesses currently on sale in WatfordSeveral businesses have been put on sale in Watford in recent months and we have rounded up some which you may not know about.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Watford Junction trains cancelled after Berkhamsted fatalityWatford junction trains were delayed or cancelled last night after a person was pronounced dead at a nearby station.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Do we need VAR for everyday life ponders Watford legendIn his latest column, Luther Blissett, suggests that sometimes we all need to take a closer look at things before making a decision or comment.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »