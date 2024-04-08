Royal Baby Scan Revealed in Documentary

Traditionally, the due date and gender of a royal baby are shielded from the public until the day they are born. In episode four of the six-part chronicle following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's complex royal journey, an ultrasound scan image captured during Meghan 's pregnancy with Prince Archie was shown on screen.
More images of Meghan's growing baby bump were also featured in the documentary, including a set of romantic photobooth portraits captured shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan discovered they were going to become parents for the first time. 'One of the things we connected on very early is you always wanted to be a dad, and I always wanted to be a mom.' She continued: 'We started journaling the minute we found out we were pregnant. It was just 'Dear baby, we're so excited to meet you one day'. And we'd take little snapshots and stick them in the journal.' Prince Harry and Meghan's baby scan marked the first time in royal history that this kind of information had been shared with the public. The reason why the royal family prefers to keep their baby scans private has never been explicitly revealed by Buckingham Palace, though it does fall in line with the palace's general privacy rules surrounding personal medical information. An ultrasound scan is, afterall, a look inside the uterus to see if the baby is growing properly or if there are any potential problems with the pregnancy
