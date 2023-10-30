Roy Keane slams Bruno Fernandes as Liverpool hammer home Erik ten Hag mistake

Roy Keane has slammed Bruno Fernandes and believes he should be stripped of the Manchester United captaincy - with one performance against Liverpool proving exactly why.

Erik ten Hag named the Portuguese as his new Red Devils skipper this summer after taking the armband off Harry Maguire. But Keane, himself a legendary Manchester United captain, is adamant that the 29-year-old is not ‘captain material’.

Fernandes put in a disappointing performance in United’s 3-0 Manchester derby defeat to Man City at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Keane laying into the midfielder’s antics after the final whistle. READ MORE: 'Ferrari upfront and Rolls Royce at the back' - National media react to Liverpool win over Nottingham ForestOf course, this is not the first time the Portuguese has been criticised in such a way, with Gary Neville labelling him a "disgrace" in Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of United at Anfield last season. Keane would also say at the time that, "Fernandes' body language today was disgraceful. headtopics.com

And referencing the Reds’ victory over the Red Devils when speaking on Sky Sports after the Manchester derby, Keane again slammed Fernandes and insisted that Ten Hag had made a mistake handing him the captaincy in the first place.

"The one thing I would do, after today having watched him again, I would definitely take the captaincy off him, 100 percent,” Keane declared. "I know it was a big decision to change the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material. headtopics.com

“I think he's a talented player, but what I saw today, we've discussed this before. I was at Liverpool last year. His whinging, his moaning, constantly throwing his arms up in the air. It really isn't acceptable.

